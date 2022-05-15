What explains India’s U-turn on wheat exports

Heatwaves in the latter part of March, especially in northwest India, have impacted production of foodgrains. Along with record retail inflation, it has punctured India’s export hopes. While wheat prices are up nearly 20%, prices of essential food items such as atta have risen nearly 15% last year. Prices of other food items that use wheat, like bread and biscuits, have surged, too. Meanwhile, the government had to revise wheat production estimates for the year, lowering it to 105 million tonnes this year against 111 million tonnes expected earlier. Wheat production stood at 109 million tonnes last year.