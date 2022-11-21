What Indian agriculture needs: A giant tech leap

“Since 1940, corn production in the US increased five-fold. Yet, the total acreage planted to corn declined by one-fifth… Modern farming protects the environment not only by using less land compared to several decades ago, it also uses less water, less fossil energy and fewer chemicals for every bushel produced," wrote Robert Paarlberg, adjunct professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, in his 2021 book Resetting the Table: Straight Talk About the Food We Grow and Eat.