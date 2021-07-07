What procurement data tells us about India’s farm law opposition

This trickled down to procurement. The Rabi marketing season lasts from April to June, which turned out to be the exact period in 2021 when the devastating second wave of covid-19 peaked in India. Yet, the procurement of wheat, led by state agencies, has been robust across several states. Of the 109.2 million tonnes produced, 43.3 million tonnes, or 40%, was procured by government agencies. The proportion of wheat procured by government agencies has increased steadily over the past five years, from 31% in 2016-17, pointing to the rising importance of wheat procurement over time.