Wheat crop area unlikely to shrink this season, raising hopes of another bumper harvest: govt official

NEW DELHI: The area under wheat cultivation is unlikely to shrink in the ongoing rabi season after deficient monsoon rains earlier this year, raising expectations of another bumper harvest in the crop year ending June 2027.
“I don’t see any significant decrease in wheat cultivation area as all the major wheat-producing states are 100% irrigated through tubewells or canal networks,” ML Jat, secretary in the Department of Agricultural Research and Education and director general of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, told Mint. “Since wheat cultivation depends heavily on assured irrigation, farmers in these regions are less vulnerable to variations in rainfall.”