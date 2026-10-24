Wheat crop area unlikely to shrink this season, raising hopes of another bumper harvest: govt official

Vijay C Roy
3 min read24 Oct 2026, 07:06 AM IST
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The agriculture ministry has set a wheat production target of 121 million tonnes for the 2026-27 crop year. (Photo by Burhaan Kinu / Hindustan Times)
Summary
Wheat cultivation depends heavily on assured irrigation, and farmers are less vulnerable to variations in rainfall.

NEW DELHI: The area under wheat cultivation is unlikely to shrink in the ongoing rabi season after deficient monsoon rains earlier this year, raising expectations of another bumper harvest in the crop year ending June 2027.

“I don’t see any significant decrease in wheat cultivation area as all the major wheat-producing states are 100% irrigated through tubewells or canal networks,” ML Jat, secretary in the Department of Agricultural Research and Education and director general of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, told Mint. “Since wheat cultivation depends heavily on assured irrigation, farmers in these regions are less vulnerable to variations in rainfall.”

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Also, a possible strengthening of El Niño conditions in the coming months is unlikely to have a significant impact on wheat sowing acreage, he added. El Niño is a weather phenomenon that can result in delayed, below-normal monsoon rainfall and increases the risk of drought.

The agriculture ministry has set a wheat production target of 121 million tonnes for the 2026-27 crop year, against a record output of 120.7 million tonnes the previous year. The acreage under wheat was 33.6 million hectares last year, according to the farm ministry data.

Wheat is a winter crop and is typically sown in October-November and harvested in March-April. Steady supplies of wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, will likely keep domestic prices from rising, while brightening export prospects.

India's wheat stocks remain substantially above buffer norms, providing a cushion for meeting food security requirements. As of 16 September, wheat stocks in the central pool stood at 47.44 million tonnes, well above the requirement of 27.58 million tonnes.

The surplus of almost 20 million tonnes provides the government with flexibility to supply wheat under welfare schemes, manage market demand and address potential shortages. However, adequate stocks alone do not guarantee stable prices as market trends and procurement costs also influence supplies.

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Monsoon rainfall

Rainfall during the southwest monsoon season from June to September was 13% below normal, with the northwestern region and central India recording deficits of 6% and 3%, respectively. The major wheat-growing states are Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat.

According to the officials, in major wheat-growing regions, particularly the northwestern states, October rainfall has been favourable, supporting soil moisture ahead of the rabi sowing season. While Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have received less rainfall, irrigation through canals and tubewells is expected to help bridge the deficit.

“Wheat also requires less irrigation than paddy, limiting the impact of uneven rainfall on planting decisions,” said Devendra Kumar Yadava, deputy director general (crop science) at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in New Delhi. “As a result, wheat acreage in the 2026-27 rabi season is expected to remain broadly in line with last year.”

From 1 to 14 October, rainfall was 9% below normal in the northwestern region, at 12 mm against the normal of 13.1 mm, while central India recorded a steep 95% deficit, receiving only 1.9 mm against the normal of 37.3 mm.

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“Soil moisture levels in key wheat-producing states in the northwest, particularly Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, remain favourable, and we do not expect any decline in the area under wheat cultivation,” said Ratan Tiwari, former director of ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat & Barley Research.

The Union government has increased the minimum support price – guaranteed payments to farmers – of wheat to 2,610 per quintal for the 2027-28 marketing season (April-March), up from 2,585 per quintal in the previous season.

About the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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