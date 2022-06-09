Wheat harvest outside Ukraine is also under threat, adding pressure to global supply2 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 05:26 PM IST
Closely watched grains report cites dry weather in Europe for weaker-than-expected forecast
LONDON : Wheat output in the European Union is expected to fall this year, according to a closely followed survey, threatening to crimp supply from one of the world’s biggest growers at a time when the war in Ukraine has bottled up exports from that country and from Russia.