France accounts for about 18% of European agricultural production, according to the French Ministry of Agriculture. It is the fifth-biggest grower of wheat in the world, behind China, India, Russia and the U.S. France is also the fourth-biggest wheat exporter, making it an important global market player. In addition to dry weather, recent severe storms damaged agricultural acreage across the country, including wheat, fruit and vineyard land, according to the country’s National Farmers’ Union Federation.

