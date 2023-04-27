Wheat procurement reaches 195 lakh tonnes so far in 2022-23, surpasses previous year’s total purchase: Govt

Wheat procurement reaches 195 lakh tonnes so far in 2022-23, surpasses previous year’s total purchase: Govt2 min read 27 Apr 2023, 08:44 PM IST
- Major contribution in the procurement comes from three states --Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh with procurement of 89.79 LMT, 54.26 LMT and 49.47 LMT, respectively
NEW DELHI : The Centre on Thursday said that wheat procurement has reached 195 lakh tonnes so far in this marketing year that started in April, surpassing the total purchase made during the previous year.
