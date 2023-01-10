Wheat production in India is set to jump to a record on higher planting area4 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 01:58 PM IST
- Scientists and traders have projected ‘good weather conditions’, another factor for the largescale wheat production
The wheat production in the country is set to jump to a record this year as all-time high prices prompted farmers to expand planting areas, and opting of high-yielding varieties, news agency Reuters said. Scientists and traders have projected ‘good weather conditions’, another factor for the largescale wheat production. India, which is world's second largest wheat producer, may consider lifting a ban on exports of the staple becaus eof the higher output. The move will help ease concerns over persistently high inflation in food prices.