The wheat production in the country is set to jump to a record this year as all-time high prices prompted farmers to expand planting areas, and opting of high-yielding varieties, news agency Reuters said. Scientists and traders have projected ‘good weather conditions’, another factor for the largescale wheat production. India, which is world's second largest wheat producer, may consider lifting a ban on exports of the staple becaus eof the higher output. The move will help ease concerns over persistently high inflation in food prices.

"This year production could rise to 112 million tonnes because of the higher area and favourable weather," Gyanendra Singh, director at the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research told the agency.

India is also world's second-biggest consumer of wheat. Last year, India banned exports of the staple crop in May after a sharp, sudden rise in temperatures clipped output, even as exports picked up to meet the global shortfall triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

India's wheat output fell to 106.84 million tonnes in 2022 from 109.59 million tonnes a year earlier, the Central governement stated. The surge in wheat prices to a record despite the ban on exports of the grain indicates a far bigger drop in this year's output.

The US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service has pegged production at 100 million tonnes, while traders estimated output fell to as low as 95 million tonnes because of a heatwave early last year.

This year, Reuters said that the weather in key wheat-producing states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana has been favourable with temperatures hovering below normal levels.

"The current cold wave is good for the crop's growth. Farmers have opted for newer high-yielding varieties which are more resilient to climate change," said Singh.

Farmers have planted wheat on 33.22 million hectares since 1 October, when the current sowing season began, up nearly 1% from a year earlier.

India grows wheat crop in a year, with planting in October and November, and harvests from March. While the weather has been supportive for the crop so far, the temperature needs to remThe wheat production in the country is set to jump to a record this year as all-time high prices prompted farmers to expand planting areas and opt for high-yielding varieties, news agency Reuters said. Scientists and traders have projected ‘good weather conditions, another factor for the largescale wheat production. India, which is the world's second-largest wheat producer, may consider lifting a ban on exports of the staple because of the higher output. The move will help ease concerns over persistently high inflation in food prices.

"This year production could rise to 112 million tonnes because of the higher area and favourable weather," Gyanendra Singh, director at the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research told the agency.

India is also the world's second-biggest consumer of wheat. Last year, India banned exports of the staple crop in May after a sharp, sudden rise in temperatures clipped output, even as exports picked up to meet the global shortfall triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

India's wheat output fell to 106.84 million tonnes in 2022 from 109.59 million tonnes a year earlier, the Central government stated. The surge in wheat prices to a record despite the ban on exports of the grain indicates a far bigger drop in this year's output.

The US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service has pegged production at 100 million tonnes, while traders estimated output fell to as low as 95 million tonnes because of a heatwave early last year.

This year, Reuters said that the weather in key wheat-producing states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madya Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana has been favourable with temperatures hovering below normal levels.

"The current cold wave is good for the crop's growth. Farmers have opted for newer high-yielding varieties which are more resilient to climate change," said Singh.

Farmers have planted wheat on 33.22 million hectares since 1 October, when the current sowing season began, up nearly 1% from a year earlier.

India grows wheat crops in a year, with planting in October and November, and harvests from March. While the weather has been supportive for the crop so far, the temperature needs to remain on the lower side in February and March, a dealer said. A sudden spike in temperature during February and March may affect the grain formation last year.ain on the lower side in February and March, a dealer said. A sudden spike in temperature during February and March may affect the grain formation last year.