Wheat production in India is set to jump to a record on higher planting area

India grows wheat crop in a year, with planting in October and November, and harvests from March. While the weather has been supportive for the crop so far, the temperature needs to remThe wheat production in the country is set to jump to a record this year as all-time high prices prompted farmers to expand planting areas and opt for high-yielding varieties, news agency Reuters said. Scientists and traders have projected ‘good weather conditions, another factor for the largescale wheat production. India, which is the world's second-largest wheat producer, may consider lifting a ban on exports of the staple because of the higher output. The move will help ease concerns over persistently high inflation in food prices.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}