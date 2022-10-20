When the tide turned in seaweed country

Scientists at CSMCRI, however, argue that Kappaphycus is a native species because it has been reported in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands before. Some researchers believe that the Andamans are too far from mainland India to tag it as native. Moreover, other researchers like S. Sandilyan, former fellow on invasive alien species at the Centre for Biodiversity Policy and Law (CEBPOL), National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), advise great caution. “The available results/studies across the continent clearly emphasized the invasive potential of the species in their introduced sites, including India," Sandilyan said. “A small fragment is enough for forming a colony, just as we see in the case of water hyacinth," he says. The sea doesn’t have boundaries like land. He warned that the “continuous tidal action" of the ocean could transport invasive species to ecologically vulnerable areas, with serious consequences.