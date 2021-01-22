Why farmers have a trust deficit with agricultural reforms

Just ahead of elections in 2019, the Centre also announced a direct income support of ₹6,000 per year to every land-owning farmer—a scheme on which it has spent a staggering ₹1.1 trillion so far. State governments too have followed a similar path by moving towards direct cash transfers. “These funds could have been better spent if it was invested in creating new infrastructure," said R. Ramakumar, professor at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

