Industry
Why Kashmir’s saffron growers are feeling blue
Irfan Amin Malik 9 min read 15 Feb 2024, 06:46 PM IST
Summary
- Climate change is wreaking havoc on the livelihoods of saffron growers and other farmers in the union territory. Known to some as the ‘king of spices’, its area under cultivation has shrunk
Pampore: Mohammad Ashraf Khan, a farmer, has been cultivating saffron in Lethpora, Pampore, for the last four decades. Last year, however, he could not harvest his crop until November. “The saffron harvest season starts in October but till the first week of November I had no yield. In the last week of the season I was able to harvest about 50% of the normal produce," the 50-year-old laments. “The highlands, mostly visible on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Pampore, have become a desert."
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less