Why Kashmir’s saffron growers are feeling blue

Indeed, climate change has become a big topic of discussion in Kashmir for the past few years, with the Valley witnessing extreme weather events. The temperatures tell the story. For example, on 28 February 2016, Kashmir recorded the hottest February in 76 years with the temperature touching 20.06°C. Four years later, on 17 August 2020, it recorded the hottest August in 39 years with a temperature of 35.07°C. Similarly, on 18 July 2021, Kashmir again recorded the hottest July in eight years with the temperature at 35°C. The Valley also recorded a record-breaking drop in temperatures on 30 January 2021, which was the coldest night in 30 years. Last year, Srinagar recorded the warmest March in 131 years, with the mean minimum temperature at 6.7°C, which was the highest ever since at least 1892.