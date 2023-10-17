Why organic is not in your shopping cart
Few in India opt for organic food. Premium price, trust and erratic supply are factors limiting growth.
New Delhi: Taste this one. I bet you would have never eaten anything like this before," Dilip Patidar, a farmer from Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh, told this reporter during a recent visit. Then he plucked an okra, bhindi in vernacular, and offered it for tasting. It was tender and crunchy, with a hint of sweetness. “This entire plot is for vegetables grown for our own kitchen. We do not use fertilizers or medicines while growing them," the farmer said. By medicines, he meant pesticides.