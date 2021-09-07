Why palm won’t fix India’s edible oil woes

Goenka added that the “misinformation" regarding palm oil being unhealthy is deliberate, as its global dominance has eroded the western hegemony in soybean and sunflower. For the new policy to succeed, states have to do their bit by respecting “zonalisation norms", Goenka said. For instance, to cater to 50,000 hectares of plantation, a company has to invest about ₹2,000 crore (this includes the cost of saplings and handholding support for farmers). Since a firm can start recouping its investments and make profits only by the tenth year, farmers will have to mandatorily supply to the company that is operating in a particular zone and vice versa.