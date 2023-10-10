Why VCs are drawn towards upstream agritech
Summary
- Upstream technologies such as high-yielding varieties of crops and fertilizers were the prime drivers of the green revolution. Now, VCs are getting interested in that space
India's ‘green revolution’ yielded results because its architect M.S. Swaminathan, who passed away last month, and his team focused on solving upstream problems using high-yielding varieties of seeds, fertilizers and other technologies. There’s an echo of that in recent activity in the agritech space, where a number of startups are promising to use technology to solve the sector’s problems. Until a few years ago, downstream agritech companies solving distribution problems attracted most of the venture capital funding.