Why VCs are drawn towards upstream agritech

Changing factors

During the green revolution, the increased use of fertilizers was one of the key drivers of productivity. However, its effectiveness has dropped over time. Yield has dropped from over 12 kg of cereal grains for 1 kg of NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) in the 1960s to 8.8 kg in the 1990s and just 5 kg in the last decade. Similarly, during the green revolution, the use of pesticides was encouraged as it lowered crop loss. Its use has also increased during this period, from about 90 grams of pesticides per hectare in the 1960s to about 315 grams in the last decade.