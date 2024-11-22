Wine from tomatoes? Govt to fund 28 projects to reduce waste and stabilise prices

  The department of consumer affairs launched the Tomato Grand Challenge last year as 30-35% of India's tomatoes are lost every year at various stages of the value chain.

Dhirendra Kumar
Published22 Nov 2024, 05:16 PM IST
Farmers throw tomatoes on the road during a protest in Meerut in 2018. Photo: PTI
Farmers throw tomatoes on the road during a protest in Meerut in 2018. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Innovators who have found ways to produce pesticides, coating materials and even ‘wine’ using tomato waste have drawn the attention of the department of consumer affairs, which had launched the Tomato Grand Challenge (TGC) on 30 June 2023. The department has now finalised a list of 28 innovators from the 1,376 submissions it received for the challenge.

India is the second-largest producer of tomatoes worldwide but it faces a significant waste problem. Around 30-35% of tomatoes are lost every year at various stages of the value chain. Price volatility is another major issue, as supply disruptions and weather events can cause prices to spike. Tomato prices typically dip between December and March owing to larger harvests, but rise sharply from July to November, when production is lower. This seasonal glut and logistics issues lead to market saturation, causing significant losses to farmers.

The TGC was launched as an attempt to stabilise India’s tomato supply chain, ensure year-round affordability for consumers, and better prices for farmers.

A toast to tomatoes

Consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare said while announcing the list of 28 on Friday, “The innovators have focused on finding ways to address the challenges in the tomato supply chain, from reducing post-harvest losses to improving storage and adding value to surplus tomatoes.” All 28 innovators will receive funding to develop prototypes of their products, she added.

"Wine made from tomatoes is an innovative idea and, along with other solutions, is set to transform the tomato value chain by improving shelf life and reducing waste," Khare said, adding that farmers will also benefit from these innovations. "They will no longer have to throw away their produce when prices crash."

Binod Anand, secretary-general of the Confederation of NGOs of Rural India (CNRI) and a member of the MSP Committee on Agriculture Reforms, echoed this view, saying, “The tomato wine innovation stands out as a promising solution to manage surplus tomatoes, which are often discarded due to spoilage.

“It will help farmers secure better prices for their produce throughout the year. This initiative also presents an opportunity for sustainable agricultural practices by reducing waste and promoting the use of tomatoes that might otherwise be discarded due to quality issues.”

Pesticides to packaging

Other innovations that will be funded under the TGC include bio-pesticides made from tomato waste, advancements in cold storage technologies, improved packaging methods to extend the shelf life of products, and the creation of processed tomato products. 

"All the projects are low-cost, and innovators have been given between 2 lakh and 5 lakh in funding, depending on the project’s needs," said a senior official present at the event, who did not wish to be named.

These solutions not only address logistical and economic challenges in tomato farming but also aim to reduce pesticide residue, contributing to cleaner, safer produce. "These solutions will not only help farmers increase their profitability but also provide consumers with more reliable, sustainable, and healthier tomato-based products," Khare said.

The TGC has already led to the creation of intellectual property, including 14 patents and four design registrations. It is expected to serve as a model to address similar challenges in other agricultural sectors.

