NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Agriculture and Family Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar said that students and youth associated with agriculture should contribute to bring more benefits to the sector.

Addressing the 4th Convocation ceremony of the Post Graduate Diploma in Agri Business Management of the Chaudhary Charan Singh National Institute of Agricultural Marketing (CCS-NIAM), the minister said that the government is continuously making efforts through various schemes for the betterment of the agriculture sector.

Tomar added that there is livelihood in the sector, but there is also the patriotism of the farmers. “Everything will come to a halt without agriculture production. There are many challenges in the sector, which the Central Government, by using technology, is successfully moving ahead to solve with the cooperation of the States."

He said that many challenges like moving towards remunerative crops, crop diversification, elimination of middlemen in the sale of produce are being dealt with in a planned manner. “Scientists have done a lot of work in the sector. Along with the untiring hard work of the farmers, there has been unprecedented progress due to the farmer-friendly policies of the government."

The minister added that India ranks number one or two in the world in terms of most of the agricultural produce. “We should all aim to make it a leader. The world has a lot of expectations regarding food grains from India, which we are fulfilling and will continue to do so in the future. Agricultural research is a work of continuity, while there is no letup in the hard work of the farmers and the efforts of the government."

Tomar said that jobs are necessary for livelihood, but at the same time it is also necessary to improve the sector because 56 percent of the country’s population is dependent on it.

During the convocation, the union minister gave away diplomas to the students of Post Graduate Diploma-Agri Business Management and medals to the meritorious students. He also launched the products of Startups, trained and funded by NIAM and distributed cheques for grants. Startup exhibition and products display was also organized, in which startups trained and funded by NIAM participated.

On the occasion, awards were distributed to NIAM’s partner institutions based on their performance in startup training and funding, including Platinum Award to Karan Narendra Agricultural University, Jobner, Diamond Award to National Rice Research Institute, Cuttack (Odisha) and Bihar Agricultural University, Sabour was honored with the Gold Award.

Tomar also launched the website of Agri Innovation and Incubation Center, besides inaugurating the Farmer Producer Organization Business School and Smart Class Room and was provided with the status report of the Indo-German project. Nine publications of NIAM were also released during the ceremony.

The Agri Innovation and Incubation Center was inaugurated the union minister. He also announced to add 60 seats in NIAM and abolish the provision of compulsory stay in hostel.