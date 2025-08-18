AI-generated fiction content is out for audiences—and a lot of it is mythological
Content creators are leveraging AI to produce fiction, particularly focusing on mythology, to engage Gen Z. Companies are exploring innovative formats of classic tales to connect audiences with cultural heritage while maintaining a balance between AI and human creativity.
Creators and production houses are actively bringing out AI-generated fiction content across long and short formats, including web shows and micro-dramas, even as the online video space remains cluttered with multiple entertainment options. Many of these new titles are centred on mythology to tap collective heritage and engage Gen Z audiences with what they may have heard of within families and communities.