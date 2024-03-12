Industry
AI advisory: Why investors and Big Tech are upset
Summary
- Big Tech firms building apps on AI will need to label their models as “under testing”, which experts say is subjective and vaguely defined.
There is regulatory confusion over the ministry of electronics and information technology’s advisory for firms to get “explicit permission" from the Centre if applications based on “unreliable" AI models are opened for public access. Mint explains why.
