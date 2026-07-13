AI is changing how Indian films travel across languages and borders

As Indian filmmakers increasingly chase pan-India and global audiences, artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a powerful tool to make multilingual releases faster, cheaper and commercially viable.
The technology is moving beyond experimentation into real-world production, with upcoming big-budget films such as Ramayana exploring dubbed versions in more than 40 languages. While AI could dramatically expand the reach of Indian content, industry experts caution that distribution challenges, voice rights and legal safeguards will determine how quickly the technology scales.
“Traditionally, dubbing involves script adaptation, voice casting, recording, editing and synchronization, making it both time-consuming and expensive. AI-powered technologies are increasingly assisting with translation, voice synthesis, lip synchronization and localization, helping streamline several parts of the process,” said Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of OTT platform AAO NXT.