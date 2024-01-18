AI tools aid professionals in job discovery, career growth: Report

Artificial Intelligence has become one of the biggest threats to employees around the planet, with experts saying this new technology will usurp human jobs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ironically, many young professionals are using AI tools for hunting jobs and career growth. The latest report by LinkedIn, the employment-focused social media platform, said that "AI is helping professionals discover and prepare for the jobs they want and grow in their careers".

70% of GenZ and 82% of Millenials agreed that AI tools can help them in their career growth. More than 70% of young employees admitted that AI tools will enhance their job-hunting process, pick the right jobs, and boost their confidence by simulating interviews and providing interview tips.

The report, which collated the responses from 1,097 professionals in full-time or part-time employment, added that nearly 9 in 10 (88%) of professionals in India are considering a new job in 2024, up by 4% YoY compared to 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the platform noticed a nine percent rise in job search intensity in 2023 compared to 2022.

While professionals are bullish, they are finding it hard to keep up with the rapid change in skills required to do some jobs. According to LinkedIn data, skills for jobs have changed by 30% since 2015 in India. Nearly half (45%) of professionals said they do not know how to match their skills to the job they want, making the job search process more difficult. While 59% of the respondents said they rarely get a response from recruiters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As Indian professionals take charge of their careers in 2024, it’s going to get increasingly competitive with more professionals entering the job market. To be successful in their job hunt, it's essential for professionals to stand out by dedicating time to spruce up their profiles, highlighting their skills, and staying informed about industry developments. This will help increase their chances of finding the job they want and develop skills needed to build a career with staying power," Nirajita Banerjee, Career Expert and Sr Managing Editor for LinkedIn India said.

'ALTERNATIVE APPROACH' Job seekers have begun altering their approach to find better opportunities, such as experimenting with new formats-video and digital resumes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several young professionals are also taking control of their careers by investing in building their professional brand and tapping connections that can help them increase their chances of landing a job. 79% of professionals are posting more content on LinkedIn and 83% are becoming more active in growing their professional network.

'JOBS ON THE RISE' According to LinkedIn, Closing Manager, Influencer Marketing Specialist, and Design Specialist are the top three fastest-growing jobs in 2024, with growth rates above 79% in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides, jobs like Drone Pilot, Recruiter, Sales Development Representative, Demand Generation Associate, Customs Officer, Growth Manager, Investor Relations Manager, Political Analyst, Delivery Consultant, Client Advisor, Creative Strategist, and Chief Revenue Officer will also boom in the current calendar year.

