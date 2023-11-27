‘AI can help insurance industry with risk management, improving consumer experience’
The adoption of AI and ML has revolutionized the insurance industry in India. These technologies have been used for risk management, customer onboarding, and renewal collection, said Rajesh Krishnan, Chief Operations Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life.
When the private insurance sector found its feet in India, the players were following LIC because that was the only example in the country. And LIC did all the processes manually. Hence, in India the insurance sector started to invest in technologies quickly. Companies started investing in core systems, core applications, then came Web applications, portals, mobile applications, etc.