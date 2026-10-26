AI takes centre stage in festive ads as brands seek faster, cheaper campaigns

This year's festive season is emerging as a key moment for the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in Indian advertising, with brands increasingly using the technology to produce campaign assets, test creative ideas and tailor messages to different audiences.
The shift is being driven by the need to save time and costs during the busiest period for shopping and gifting. Advertising executives say AI allows brands to create multiple versions of a campaign without the expense of repeated studio shoots or the time-consuming production processes traditionally involved.