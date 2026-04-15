Edtech taps AI to bring learning just the way you want it

Even Google is moving in this direction. The company this week announced that its Gemini AI now offers free full-length practice tests for JEE Main and NEET UG, built on vetted content from Physics Wallah and Careers360. "This helps ensure that you are not just practising—you are preparing with material that more closely resembles what you will see on test day," Google said in a blog post. Its NotebookLM, meanwhile, is positioned as a tool that works on top of educator-created content rather than around it. "NotebookLM relies on and amplifies the expert content created by educators to support their vital role in student learning," a Google spokesperson said in response to emailed queries.