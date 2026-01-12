AI is here. This group wants to help financial planners prepare.
Summary
The Financial Planning Association is launching a portal, FPAi, that will serve as an AI content library for its members.
Like it or not, artificial intelligence is here to stay, and financial planners are going to have to start thinking about how they can use it to support their practices. The Financial Planning Association has some ideas.
