AI tools are reshaping India’s fast-growing microdrama market

Artificial intelligence is reshaping how Indian video companies produce, localize, and distribute content. Microdrama platforms, which offer short, episodic series for mobile screens, are building proprietary AI tools to generate full shows, while streaming platforms such as ZEE5 are using AI to improve content discovery. However, faster and cheaper production does not automatically translate into higher viewership or revenues.
Bullet Microdrama has launched Trinetra AI, a production suite for streaming, filmmaking, and advertising powered by three proprietary models. Trishul assesses and scores scripts against more than 100 data points prior to shooting; Rudra generates characters, visuals, and shot breakdowns; and Damrooh handles dialogue, dubbing, and background scores. Together, Trinetra co-ordinates more than 37 underlying AI models to execute these tasks.