AI will transform one of corporate tech’s biggest cost areas—actual savings TBD

Generative artificial intelligence promises to make setting up and integrating new corporate software systems much faster, and the contractors companies typically pay to do the job could see huge efficiency gains.

However, some chief information officers fear these contractors, called systems integrators, will see bottom-line savings from tools such as coding assistants—which contractors say can speed up some tasks by 50%—while charging the companies the same rate.

“Am I getting those savings? Are they just getting a better market?" said Marc Kermisch, chief digital and information officer at agricultural machinery and construction equipment provider CNH Industrial. Kermisch said systems integrators are a large expense for the business.

Systems integrators are called in when companies make big software purchases. They are responsible for setting up the systems and integrating them with other company software—a complex task that can take months or years.

Certain parts of the process, including writing code and data mapping, could be significantly sped up with the use of generative AI, said Brian Woodring, CIO of nonbank mortgage provider Rocket Mortgage.

Research provider International Data Corp. forecasts that worldwide systems integration services spending will reach $153.8 billion in 2024, a 6.4% increase over 2023, and $183.42 billion by 2027.

Integrator costs are typically as expensive as the software itself, said Anil Malhotra, who served as a CIO consultant before founding Safebox, a company that provides due diligence and other services for tech mergers and acquisitions. Malhotra said CIOs can respond by putting pressure on consultants for more transparency about their teams and challenging them on pricing.

How generative AI efficiencies will affect pricing will continue to be hotly debated, said Bret Greenstein, data and AI leader at consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. It could increase the cost, since projects done with AI are higher quality and faster to deliver. Or it could lead to lower costs as AI-enabled integrators compete to offer customers a better price.

Sunil Senan, head of data, analytics and AI at information-technology consulting firm Infosys, which provides some of these contractors, said AI can drive costs down in some areas but also create incremental costs in others. Using it properly requires significant investment, such as in research and development.

Senan said Infosys employees use generative AI coding tools, including GitHub Copilot and an in-house coding assistant, to speed up the implementation process—which he said the company always discloses to customers.

Monica Caldas, CIO of Liberty Mutual Insurance, said she is watching how the use of generative AI plays out. If a systems integrator uses it to deliver a faster, better result, “that is a value proposition that I’d be willing to pay for because it will increase my likelihood of success," she said.

But for others, the answer lies in doing more of the implementation and integration process in-house by using generative AI internally.

Jim Fowler, chief technology officer at insurance and financial services company Nationwide, said the company is leaning on its own developers, who are now using GitHub Copilot, for more specialized tasks.

The company’s contractor count is down 20% since mid-2023, in part because its own developers can now be more productive. Fowler said he is also finding that contractors are now more willing to negotiate on price.

Rocket Mortgage has had its own sizable internal systems integration practice, said Woodring, in part because it builds and operates so much of its own proprietary software. Now the company is using generative AI to aid in the process with early efficiency gains of 50%, he said.

Woodring said he believes those types of gains could spur more companies to insource their own implementations rather than pay for pricey outsiders.

The dream scenario would be fully automated integrations, and while there has been some progress, Woodring said, “people have been promising those for years."