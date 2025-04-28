AIESL targets $1 billion in revenue by 2030, eyes new avenues for growth
SummaryThere is a huge opportunity in the P2F conversion segment, as both Airbus and Boeing grapple with pending deliveries, according to AIESL's research.
Government-backed Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) company AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) is targeting $1 billion in revenue by 2030. To reach this target, AIESL plans to expand its services by beginning the Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversion segment in the latter half of FY26. The company is on track to achieve the billion-dollar target as the firm has been maintaining constant revenue over the last 3 years, as per the company's CEO Sharad Agarwal.