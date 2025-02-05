Industry
AIIMS Delhi to be developed as model Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission facility, only e-prescriptions to be generated
Summary
- Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, launched in Oct 2021, is the government scheme that aims to create a national digital health ecosystem. The system aims to create transparency, bridging gaps and bringing equitable health services across the country.
New Delhi: The Centre plans to develop India’s premier hospital—All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi—as a model Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) facility where only e-prescriptions will be generated.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more