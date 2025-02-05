New Delhi: The Centre plans to develop India’s premier hospital—All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi—as a model Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) facility where only e-prescriptions will be generated.

As part of the plan, the institute’s Endocrinology and Mother & Child Health Block may soon start with e-prescription to do away with the manual one.

Also, patient’ Unique Health Identification Number (UHID) will be linked with Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Account (ABHA ID)—a 14-digit number that allows patients to access their health records, prescriptions, and consultation details across healthcare providers.

Also Read | Healthcare gets a push: ₹99,858 crore allocated, but still below 2% of budget

AIIMS Delhi as a modern ABDM facility will be part of a nationwide digital health ecosystem, with all its medical staff registered under the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR); along with 100% laboratory integration with the national digital health network.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, launched in Oct 2021, is the government scheme that aims to create a national digital health ecosystem. The system aims to create transparency, bridging gaps and bringing equitable health services across the country.

Also Read | Max Healthcare to invest ₹2,500 crore to develop hospitals in Lucknow

A meeting was held in October last year to review the progress of AIIMS and Central government hospitals’ implementation of ABDM and its components. NHA has been closely supporting the facilities for transforming AIIMS Delhi into Model ABDM facility under its 100 Model ABDM facility.

“As a premier institution and an Institute of National Importance (INI), the continued commitment of AIIMS, New Delhi in adopting ABDM initiatives is a vital for driving systematic transformation in healthcare delivery across India," said a letter issued by the union ministry of health and family welfare to AIIMS, Director, seen by Mint dated 27 Jan.

As on 24 December 2024, only 60% of healthcare professionals in AIIMS Delhi had registered on the ABDM ecosystem.

Also Read | Aster’s Alisha Moopen on why global investors are flocking to India’s healthcare

To ensure that all professionals are enrolled on Health Professional Registry (HPR), the ministry has suggested the AIIMS authorities to dedicate two members are allocated for data collation, correction and coordination with health professionals within health facility and for increasing the saturation to 100% within the facility.

Another important thing highlighted by the ministry is that linking patient UHID with ABHA Health ID i.e. Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Account.

“To ensure that health records are being linked, ensure that patient UHID generated in the NIC system is linked with ABHA during OPD registration."

The Centre has asked AIIMS to ensure that digital health records are made available to the patients visiting the facility. As a part of the exercise, it has been directed to the AIIMS for generating e-prescription.

“Ensure that the hardware is operational in the department identified for initiating e-prescriptions (Endocrinology and Mother & Child Health Block)," the ministry said.

Furthermore, the Centre asked the institute to ensure 100% laboratory integration with ABDM.

“With daily average OPD of more than 10,000, there is a significant impact which can be showcased by ensuring availability of digital health records via personal health record (PHR) application," said the communication adding that necessary action to be taken so that AIIMS Delhi can emerge as the model institution for implementation of ABDM for all other institutes to emulate," the letter said.

“If India is to achieve its target of universal health coverage, then ABDM is the vehicle on which this will be achieved. Apart from electronic health records and digitization within inpatient settings in hospitals, this will enable connectivity with those in rural areas and underserved parts of the country. ABHA, will enable record keeping and data portability across health systems and geographical areas, apart from access to data which can be leveraged to build unique solutions to healthcare problems that we face. ABDM will enable leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning and telemedicine solutions, apart from skilling, teaching, and training of the healthcare force," said Dr Harsh Mahajan, chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and founder and chief radiologist, Mahajan Imaging and Labs.

“Right now, Endocrinology department is created all enabling environment to start with e-prescription. So, we are implementing ABDM quite intensively. E-prescription and connecting it to the pharmacy is being done. Also, we are open to train other hospitals how to start with ABDM," said (Prof) Dr Nirupam Madan, medical superintendent, AIIMS, Delhi.

Furthermore, the ministry has directed AIIMS to streamline, scan and share QR code displays and improve the queue management system at the institute.

Queries sent to the health ministry and AIIMS remained unanswered.