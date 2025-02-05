“If India is to achieve its target of universal health coverage, then ABDM is the vehicle on which this will be achieved. Apart from electronic health records and digitization within inpatient settings in hospitals, this will enable connectivity with those in rural areas and underserved parts of the country. ABHA, will enable record keeping and data portability across health systems and geographical areas, apart from access to data which can be leveraged to build unique solutions to healthcare problems that we face. ABDM will enable leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning and telemedicine solutions, apart from skilling, teaching, and training of the healthcare force," said Dr Harsh Mahajan, chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and founder and chief radiologist, Mahajan Imaging and Labs.