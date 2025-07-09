Tested in Pak conflict, health ministry to buy 50 cube hospitals
These lightweight flat-packed mobile units, which look like tents, can be quickly flown to an affected area and assembled in less than an hour.
New Delhi: The health ministry plans to buy 50 portable hospitals from state-run HLL Lifecare Ltd, according to a senior government official and documents reviewed by Mint, after deploying two of them during the recent conflict with Pakistan.
These so-called advanced trauma care units, known as Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri (BHISHM) cubes, are part of the Centre's plan to significantly enhance India's disaster response capabilities.