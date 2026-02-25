MUMBAI: Six months before freighter operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) are set to be temporarily suspended, Emirates SkyCargo plans to add an additional freighter from Mumbai, bringing its total cargo aircraft operating from the city to two.
Emirates SkyCargo adds freighter flights ahead of Mumbai airport freighter closure
SummaryEmirates SkyCargo will operate five weekly freighters into India as Mumbai international airport gears up for apron rebuild.
MUMBAI: Six months before freighter operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) are set to be temporarily suspended, Emirates SkyCargo plans to add an additional freighter from Mumbai, bringing its total cargo aircraft operating from the city to two.
