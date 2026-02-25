Emirates SkyCargo adds freighter flights ahead of Mumbai airport freighter closure

Dipali Banka
2 min read25 Feb 2026, 05:26 PM IST
The carrier will also introduce a new freighter service from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.
Summary
Emirates SkyCargo will operate five weekly freighters into India as Mumbai international airport gears up for apron rebuild.

MUMBAI: Six months before freighter operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) are set to be temporarily suspended, Emirates SkyCargo plans to add an additional freighter from Mumbai, bringing its total cargo aircraft operating from the city to two.

The carrier will also introduce a new freighter plane from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, increasing its weekly freighter flights from India to three, Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior vice president at Emirates SkyCargo, told Mint at the Air Cargo India 2026 being held in Mumbai.

“So, we will have a total of five freighters weekly into India once we add the new freighter frequencies,” he said. When asked about shifting operations as Mumbai airport will close its freighters operations, Abbas said, “Yes, we will adapt as needed”, and will consider moving to the new airport in the state, Navi Mumbai.

Currently, Emirates carries around 600 tonnes of pharmaceuticals and 500 tonnes of perishables from India each week, out of a total weekly uplift of 3,000 tonnes.

Mint earlier reported that five foreign freighters, including FedEx and a DHL-Lufthansa joint venture, are expected to start operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) from May. Apart from FedEx, Challenge Air, Aerologic (DHL-Lufthansa Cargo JV), Atlas Air, and Teleport will begin freighter flights. A freighter aircraft, also called a cargo plane, is an aircraft that carries goods instead of passengers.

Indian airports handled an estimated 3.3–3.7 million tonnes of air cargo in recent years, according to EY. For context, Mumbai airport’s cargo capacity is about 1.45 million tonnes, with a utilization rate of 62%, per a September 2025 compliance report.

Navi Mumbai International Airport, which began operations in December last year, is expected to absorb freighter operations as CSMIA undergoes major runway, taxiway, and apron repairs to support future growth. Apron G, used exclusively for freighters, will be completely rebuilt from August 2026 to May 2027, requiring a temporary closure.

This led to concerns from the Air Cargo Agents Association of India (ACAAI), which warned that exporters may reroute cargo through Delhi or Bengaluru since NMIA has not yet begun international passenger operations.

NMIA is operated by Adani Airports Holding Ltd, part of billionaire Gautam Adani’s airport portfolio, which expects international passenger flights to start by the first quarter of FY27.

ACAAI has highlighted that synchronizing the start of freighter and international passenger operations is critical for smooth cargo movement. For instance, if a freighter carries 20 tonnes but can only accommodate 15, the remaining five tonnes are typically transported on passenger aircraft, making passenger services essential for cargo operations.

