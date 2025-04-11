Industry
As temperatures soar, consumers rush for air conditioners, coolers to beat the heat
Summary
- A stable supply of electricity to most parts of the country and lower household penetration of air conditioners—just about 7-8% of families in India have ACs in their homes - are encouraging people to buy cooling appliances, companies said.
Air conditioner (AC) and cooler makers are aggressively launching new products, as soaring temperatures boost demand for cooling appliances in the country.
