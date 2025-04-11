“AC consumption is going up significantly, due to low penetration and with climate change impacting weather cycles. Also, against one refrigerator per household, we do expect families to purchase at least 2-3 air conditioners per household. Air conditioners are not only getting consumed in concrete buildings but also in kaccha households too," Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice-president, appliances business, Godrej Enterprises Group, said. "Power situation has also improved drastically. So, in some households we do see the hierarchy of purchase has changed from consumers first buying air conditioners before buying, say, a refrigerator."