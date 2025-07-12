AI 171 fuel switch cut off before crash - Preliminary Report

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released the preliminary report exactly a month after the AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner aircraft crashed in Ahmedabad. In the preliminary report, AAIB highlighted that both engines were shut down mid-air within seconds after take off.

The aircraft started to lose altitude before crossing the airport perimeter wall. "The aircraft achieved the maximum recorded airspeed of 180 Knots and immediately thereafter, the Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 01 second," read the preliminary report. The CCTV footage obtained from the airport showed Ram Air Turbine (RAT) getting deployed during the initial climb immediately after lift-off.

The report also highlighted, "In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cutoff. The other pilot responded that he did not do so."

AI-171's pilots tried to restart the engines. "The Engine 1 fuel cutoff switch transitioned from CUTOFF to RUN at about 08:08:52 UTC. Engine 1’s core deceleration stopped, reversed and started to progress to recovery," said AAIB. “Engine 2 was able to relight but could not arrest core speed deceleration and re-introduced fuel repeatedly to increase core speed acceleration and recovery.”

AAIB in its report also noted that both fuel and take off weight of the aircraft was as per the limit. "Fuel on board was 54,200 Kgs and as per the load and trim sheet of the flight, the Take-off Weight was 2,13,401 Kgs (Max. allowed - 2,18,183 Kgs). The take-off weight was within allowable limits for the given conditions.

AAIB also scrutinized maintenance records of VT-ANB and found out that the throttle control module was replaced in the aircraft in 2019 and 2023. "However, the reason for the replacement was not linked to the fuel control switch. There has been no defect reported pertaining to the fuel control switch since 2023 on VT-ANB," said AAIB.

Fuel samples taken from the bowsers and tanks used to refuel the aircraft were tested at the DGCA’s Lab and found satisfactory. All applicable Airworthiness Directives and Alert Service Bulletins were complied on the aircraft as well as engines. The left engine was installed on 1st May 2025 and the right engine was installed on the aircraft on 26th March 2025.

"At this stage of investigation, there are no recommended actions to B787-8 and/or GE GEnx-1B engine operators and manufacturers," said AAIB. Further investigation is continuing and the investigation team will review and examine additional evidence, records and information that is being sought from other stakeholders.