Mint Explainer | How Air India blundered by missing a routine airworthiness review for an aircraft
Abhishek Law 5 min read 03 Dec 2025, 04:57 pm IST
India's aviation regulator is probing Air India for flying an Airbus A320 without a valid Airworthiness Review Certificate. The airline has acknowledged the error, suspended eight employees, and initiated an internal investigation.
India's aviation regulator is investigating how Air India operated an aircraft for two days in November without a valid Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC), a document that ensures compliance with safety standards.
