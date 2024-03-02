The foreign presence — and absence — of Indian airlines that every passenger must know
Ahead of summer flying schedule, a look at the foreign routes that Indian airlines are present in and the ones they aren’t
Air India group and IndiGo have publicly stated their intentions to expand in international sectors. Even with repeated focus on international routes over the last few years, IndiGo still has 89.4% of its departures as domestic and 72.4% of its capacity by ASK (available seat kilometres) deployed on domestic routes. For Air India, 68.2% of its departures are domestic but the long haul flights mean that 76.6% of its capacity by ASK is International.