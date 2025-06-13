DGCA orders Air India to conduct immediate checks of all Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft
The regulator ordered the airline to conduct a one-time check before the departure of all flights from India from midnight on 15 June. The airline has been ordered to inspect fuel parameter monitoring and the cabin air compressor and associated systems, among other things.
India's civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has ordered Air India to carry out additional maintenance actions on its fleet of Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft equipped with General Electric's GEnx engines with immediate effect. The order comes a day after the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in which 265 people lost their lives.
