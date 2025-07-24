Air India gains domestic market share in June despite Ahmedabad crash

The April to June quarter each year is full of good news for airlines in India. The quarter sees increased travel as schools shut for summer holidays across the country and people travel to native places or holidays. The Pahalgam massacre in April and Operation Sindoor in May had seen huge setbacks to travel within India. Just as it seemed that the page had turned for the better in June, the deadly crash of AI171 at Ahmedabad immediately after take-off for London Gatwick changed the dynamics.