Air India gains domestic market share in June despite Ahmedabad crash

The April to June quarter each year is full of good news for airlines in India. The quarter sees increased travel as schools shut for summer holidays across the country and people travel to native places or holidays. The Pahalgam massacre in April and Operation Sindoor in May had seen huge setbacks to travel within India. Just as it seemed that the page had turned for the better in June, the deadly crash of AI171 at Ahmedabad immediately after take-off for London Gatwick changed the dynamics.
A lot of discussion centered around passengers being worried and cancelling flights, but the numbers published by the regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shows the numbers are in line with past years and there has been no impact of the crash, contrary to what was being speculated online.
