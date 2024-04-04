Air India pilots write to Tata chairman, say Vistara crisis ‘systemic’
The two pilot bodies have urged the Tata Group leadership to engage in constructive dialogue with the pilot community and take proactive measures to address their grievances
New Delhi: Air India pilots on Thursday said the concerns about remuneration and work-life balance raised by their peers at Vistara were symbolic of systemic issues that cut across Tata group's aviation entities, in a sign of a broader discontent among the conglomerate's pilot community.