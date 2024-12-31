Air Kerala, India's newest and upcoming airline based in Kerala, has revealed plans to commence its operations by June 2025. The aircraft operator's first flight will take off from Kannur International Airport.

On Monday, December 30, the airline formally partnered with Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). As part of its initial operations, Air Kerala will have a substantial number of departures from Kannur to nearby domestic destinations within a flying range of one and a half hours, news agency PTI reported.

Air Kerala to recruit pilots from India Additionally, Air Kerala plans to recruit pilots and pilot training crew from India ahead of its Q2-2025 launch, the aircraft operator announced on Monday, December 30.

“We are focused on recruiting pilots and pilot training crew from India as they are well aware of Indian regulations. We can recruit foreign trainers; however, we feel it is better to have Indians for now," said Harish Kutty, CEO of Kerala Air, reported Gulf News.

Air Kerala vacancies Regarding available vacancies, Harish Kutty said the airlines would need 12operating crews. “We have acquired three aircraft which would need 12 sets of operating crews,” the CEO told Gulf News.

Air Kerala chairman Afi Ahmad added that the newly launched airlines would offer competitive salaries to new recruits.

Air Kerala to be operational by June 2025 Air Kerala's recruitment announcements come after the aircraft operator's parent company, Zetfly Aviation, received the no-objection certificate from the civil aviation ministry in July 2024.

However, the Kerala-based aviation chain is still awaiting its air operator certificate (AOC) from India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), as per PTI reports. The AOC certificate allows an operator to perform specific commercial air transport operations.

Air Kerala's connecting cities Although Air Kerala has not disclosed its maiden destination yet, it plans to commence domestic operations from Kochi to Tier II and Tier III cities in the second quarter of 2025. Thereafter, international flights are likely to follow, Dubai being the first destination, according to Air Kerala's website.

Air Kerala fares Harish Kutty also mentioned that Air Kerala fares were likely to be competitive as the airlines' primary focus was to make air travel more affordable for Indian travellers. “Our prime focus will be to convert luxury bus and second-class AC train passengers in India to flight passengers,” he added, reported Gulf News.