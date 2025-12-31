India’s apex air quality regulator for the National Capital Region (NCR) has deferred a key clean mobility mandate for fleet operators, allowing cab aggregators and delivery platforms to continue adding petrol two-wheelers to their fleets for another year, till 31 December 2026.
Pollution fight slows as air quality regulator relaxes clean fuel rule for delivery, cab fleets
SummaryA key clean-fuel mandate for delivery and cab fleets has been deferred just as pollution levels surge in NCR and platform-led mobility continues to grow
India’s apex air quality regulator for the National Capital Region (NCR) has deferred a key clean mobility mandate for fleet operators, allowing cab aggregators and delivery platforms to continue adding petrol two-wheelers to their fleets for another year, till 31 December 2026.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More