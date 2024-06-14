More rights for foreign airlines: who will fly high?
Summary
- Bilateral rights are granted under air service agreements between two countries. They are a set of commercial aviation rights granting an airline the right to enter another country’s airspace.
With a new government at the Centre, bilateral air service agreements are back in focus. In the past, these agreements, which give certain rights to countries, have elicited mixed reactions from stakeholders. Mint explains their working, the impact on airlines and passengers.