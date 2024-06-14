Why isn’t India increasing such rights?

Since 2016, India has been wary of enhancing bilateral entitlements (more seats, flights, airports etc.) as foreign airlines have been able to better utilize their share of bilateral rights. Indian airlines weren’t able to fully exploit entitlements as they are saddled with older fleet and fewer wide-body planes (suited for international flights). The broader policy of the government has been to wait for global aviation hubs to be set up in India and make domestic airlines utilize their rights effectively. This was especially the case when it came to agreements with Dubai, Bahrain and other countries in West Asia.