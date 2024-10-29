Govt advisory to social media firms amid hoax bomb threats raises concerns
Summary
- The IT ministry has asked social media platforms to proactively remove posts related to national security, but intermediaries do not have an obligation to make such judgement calls.
Evan as hoax bomb threats to airlines continue, the Indian government’s advisory to social media platforms to voluntarily remove “misinformation" related to nation security will test free speech and the legal immunity that intermediaries have in such situations.