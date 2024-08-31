Industry
Consumer affairs ministry to crackdown on refund ‘nexus’ in Indian aviation
Summary
- Prompt refunds on cancelled flights might seem like a distant dream. India's consumer affairs ministry wants to pull up airlines for delayed refunds of airfare, so passengers won't have to run between airlines and booking agents or platforms to get their money back in time.
New Delhi: India’s consumer affairs ministry is swooping into the civil aviation space to take on a vexing problem affecting thousands of flyers every year: delayed refunds.
