Airlines are mastering the dark art of the upsell
Alison Sider , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 01 Jun 2024, 06:54 PM IST
SummaryYou’ve already bought your ticket—but the sales pitch is just getting started. Could a ‘press for Champagne’ button be next?
Try booking an economy seat on an airplane and you’ll likely be prompted with another series of decisions: How about a seat with some extra legroom? An upgrade to the next cabin class? How about bundling a checked bag and early boarding, or a lounge pass? As the day of the flight approaches, expect more offers by email and in the airline’s app.
