Airlines are mastering the dark art of the upsell

On a recent search for a flight between Chicago and Dallas, for example, a seat in main cabin was the cheapest option at $482. Main plus, for $604, included a free checked bag, a seat with more legroom, and an earlier boarding spot. Main select, for $837, didn’t include a checked bag but did come with even earlier boarding and the option to switch to another flight the same day and route with no fee. The priciest option, First, included the most perks—a bigger, more comfortable seat, priority check-in and boarding, and two checked bags.